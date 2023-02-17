Liam Neeson reveals why he was initially ‘worried’ Tom Hanks would ruin ‘Elvis’

Liam Neeson has showered veteran star Tom Hanks with praises for his outstanding performance in Elvis Presley biopic, Elvis.

The Schindler's List star, 70, revealed that he initially worried to see Hanks in Baz Luhrmann’s Oscar-nominated movie.

“I thought it was fantastic,” Neeson told IndieWire in a new interview. “Extraordinary. Baz Luhrmann.”

Neeson continued, “It was superb, really superb,” adding that, “I got a little bit worried when I saw Tom Hanks. I thought, ‘Oh no, oh please, this is taking me out of the film.’

The Taken actor further shared, “But for a very short time, a very short time. But he was wonderful. It was a wonderful performance. It really grew on me, that one.”

Elvis – the musical biopic follows the rock icon Presley’s (Austin Butler) rise to superstardom and his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks).

The film has received rave reviews from the critics after its 24 June release last year. Butler’s portrayal, in particular, landed him his first Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Picture.

Elvis is currently nominated in eight Oscar categories, including Best Picture.