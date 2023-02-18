 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 18 2023
Prince Harry dishes out why Britons were ‘anti-American’ in 2016

Saturday Feb 18, 2023

Prince Harry is spilling the beans on the reason Britons did not like Americans in 2016.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex noted politics and the Afghan War had big roles to play in the condition.

He writes in memoir ‘Spare’: “Many Brits despised the American war in Afghanistan, and resented being dragged into it. With some the anti-American sentiment ran very hot. I was reminded of my childhood, when people warned me all the time about Americans. Too loud, too rich, too happy. Too confident, too direct, too honest.”

He then shared his personal opinion: “Nah, I always thought. Yanks didn’t beat about the bush, didn’t fill the air with polite snorts and throat clearings before coming to the point. Whatever was on their mind, they’d spit it out, like a sneeze, and while that could be problematic at times, I usually found it preferable to the alternative: No one saying what they truly felt. No one wanting to hear how you felt.”

