Saturday Feb 18 2023
Prince Harry had urge to tell Courteney Cox he is ‘Chandler’

Saturday Feb 18, 2023

Prince Harry is touching upon his desire to tell Courteney Cox about his ‘Friends’ obsession back in the day.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, Harry notes how he met the actress through mutual friends in 2016.

He pens: “We went from the home of Thomas’s girlfriend to the home of Courteney Cox. She was a friend of Thomas’s girlfriend, and had more room. Also, she was traveling, on a job, and didn’t mind if we crashed at her place. No complaints from me. As a Friends fanatic, the idea of crashing at Monica’s was highly appealing. And amusing. But then…Courteney turned up. I was very confused. Was her job canceled? I didn’t think it was my place to ask. More: Does this mean we have to leave? She smiled. Of course not, Harry. Plenty of room. Great.”

Harry then talks about his desire to tell the actress about his likeness with her love interest in TV, Chandler Bing.

“But I was still confused because…she was Monica. And I was a Chandler. I wondered if I’d ever work up the courage to tell her. Was there enough tequila in California to get me that brave?”

