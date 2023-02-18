 
entertainment
Web Desk

Prince Harry had chat with 'moon' about good year' before Meghan Markle

Web Desk

Saturday Feb 18, 2023

Prince Harry is talking about the time he conversed with the sky during the influence of drugs.

Recalling the day, the Duke of Sussex in his memoir ‘Spare’ shares that he begged the sky to change his life.

He pens: “I looked from the water to the sky, back and forth. Then I stared directly at the moon. It was speaking to me. Like the bin and the toilet.”

Harry then adds: “What was it saying? That the year ahead would be good. Good how? Something big. Really? Big. Not more of the same? No, something special. Really, Moon? Promise. Please don’t lie to me.”

Harry notes months after the incident, he met wife Meghan Markle.

