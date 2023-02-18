Princess Diana's 'butler' wants to tell 'truth' to Prince William, Harry

Princess Diana's butler Paul Burrell says he wants to contact Prince William and Prince Harry.



The former Royal aide admits he has something to share that is only previously knowns about Princess Diana.

Mr Burrell says: “I think they should know,” he said.

He adds: “My illness has focused my attention on telling the boys things before it’s too late – telling them what they really should know.

“I think Diana would say to me, ‘Paul, you must make this a priority. You must go and see my boys’.”



“I think what I have to say could bring the boys back together, which Diana would have desperately wanted. I will only tell them the truth, that is all. I am not looking for anything in return," he concluded.

