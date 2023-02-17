 
entertainment
Friday Feb 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Marc Maron’s honest confession about his ‘ridiculous’ audition for James Cameron's Avatar 2

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 17, 2023

Marc Maron’s honest confession about his ‘ridiculous’ audition for James Camerons Avatar 2
Marc Maron’s honest confession about his ‘ridiculous’ audition for James Cameron's Avatar 2

Marc Maron has recently opened up about his “ridiculous” audition for Avatar 2.

During a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Maron revealed that he also went up for one of the roles in the movie, which was released last year titled Avatar: The Way of Water.

“That was ridiculous. Why would I want that job?” said the 59-year-old.

The Joker star continued, “James Cameron is not a bad guy, I don’t think. I don’t know.”

“You got out there. You go to this office and he’s like, ‘I want you to read…’ I don’t even know what it was, a doctor, a scientist who drank,” remembered Maron of his audition with Cameron.

The To Leslie actor confessed that he found it tough to “find his sense of character”.

“I’m on camera, I think. I got a picture, a boat, or whatever it is. I’m in the middle of this thing and I’m totally untethered and I have no sense of character,” noted Maron.

The actor mentioned, “I don’t know really what’s happening other than there are several unidentified actors and acrobats all around me.”

In the end, Maron added he’s “thankful to God” that he failed the audition as he did not want to stay away from home.

For the unversed, Avatar 2 was filmed in New Zealand.

More From Entertainment:

I Am Legend sequel will be inspired from The Last of Us, says writer

I Am Legend sequel will be inspired from The Last of Us, says writer
Evangeline Lilly declines Hugh Jackman’s X-Men offer: Here’s why

Evangeline Lilly declines Hugh Jackman’s X-Men offer: Here’s why
Sarah Michelle Gellar expresses her desire to return to Sex and the City franchise

Sarah Michelle Gellar expresses her desire to return to Sex and the City franchise
Stephanie Hsu reflects on highs and lows of award season

Stephanie Hsu reflects on highs and lows of award season
Kate Middleton 'revenge' on Meghan Markle disclosed by expert

Kate Middleton 'revenge' on Meghan Markle disclosed by expert
Pink opens up about facing opposition over her decision to start family

Pink opens up about facing opposition over her decision to start family
Prince Harry had chat with 'moon' about good year' before Meghan Markle

Prince Harry had chat with 'moon' about good year' before Meghan Markle
Prince Harry insisted ‘Batman’ star 'to do his voice’ at party

Prince Harry insisted ‘Batman’ star 'to do his voice’ at party
Prince Harry had urge to tell Courteney Cox he is ‘Chandler’

Prince Harry had urge to tell Courteney Cox he is ‘Chandler’
Prince Harry dishes out why Britons were ‘anti-American’ in 2016

Prince Harry dishes out why Britons were ‘anti-American’ in 2016
Prince Harry reveals the moment he felt ‘I like these Americans’

Prince Harry reveals the moment he felt ‘I like these Americans’
Netflix 'Outer Banks': Madelyn Cline and Madison Bailey wow onlookers in sizzling gowns at season three premiere

Netflix 'Outer Banks': Madelyn Cline and Madison Bailey wow onlookers in sizzling gowns at season three premiere