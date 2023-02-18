Prince Andrew 'keeping an eye' on Meghan Markle , Prince Harry in US

 
Prince Andrew is hoping for a life in America, just like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

An insider said: “Andrew is less bothered than people think about losing his titles and official royal roles.

“He has been keenly keeping an eye on everything Harry and Meghan have been doing in America.

“They have managed to set up a new working life away from the Royal Family and that is something Andrew has been following very, very closely. He is very interested in the businesses and charity side of things, rather than doing anything on Netflix," the noted.

This comes after Andrew lost his patronages and military titles after being accused of sexual assault.

