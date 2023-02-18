 
David Walliams left disappointed by Kate Middleton and Prince William

The children's author and TV star David Walliams has said he was left disappointed not to see Prince William and Kate Middleton at a celebrity favourite resort in France.

Speaking to Hello! Magazine about his stay last year at Courchevel in the French Alps, he said, "We happened to be at the same ski resort and it was only because someone came up to me and said: 'You're the second celebrity I've seen today,' and I was like, 'ok well who's the first?' and he said Prince William, so I knew we'd been at the same place. I was kind of hoping to bump into them."

"With the helmets, they're probably not very recognised so they can just enjoy themselves. It's like famous people with Covid masks."

According to UK's Daily Express, "The resort is very popular with celebrities, with Geri Horner, Roman Abramovich, George Clooney, the Beckhams and Lionel Richie all having holidayed there."

