Prince Harry criticised for talking about privacy after old clip resurfaces

Royal author Angela Levin criticized Prince Harry after a clip of the Duke of Sussex complaining about the people's urge to known every little detail that goes behind the scenes.

Commenting on the 2016 video, she wrote, "I doubt anyone wanted to read in Spare about him wetting his pants b4 meeting Meghan for the first time."



In the clip that surfaced online, Harry is seen on BBC's The Andrew Marr Show, saying: "Everyone has a right to their privacy and a lot of the members of the general public get it. But sadly in some areas, there's this incessant need to find out every little detail that goes on behind the scenes. It's unnecessary. The private life has to be private and I hope people respect that."



In his book titled Spare, Prince Harry revealed he ended up wetting himself hours before he was due to meet his future wife, Meghan Markle, for their first date.

