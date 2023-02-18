 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 18 2023
By
Web Desk

Megan Fox reportedly found suspicious messages on Machine Gun Kelly’s phone

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 18, 2023

Megan Fox found “DM’s and text messages” on her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly’s phone that led her to “believe he has been having an affair,” a source revealed to Page Six.

The source further disclosed, “They are broken up, but Megan is seeing where they stand. She wants to see what they can salvage.”

The insider added that the Papercuts singer “really wants to make up.”

Trouble began last weekend, when the Transformers actress hinted at a possible breakup from her actor-musician fiancé on Instagram before deactivating her account altogether.

“You can taste the dishonesty/it’s all over your breath,” she captioned an Instagram slideshow with lyrics from Beyoncé’s Pray You Catch Me.

Before deleting her account, Fox removed all photos and videos of herself with Kelly, including a post announcing their engagement. She also began following Eminem, who has publicly feuded with MGK for years.

Many fans predicted that MGK’s guitarist Sophie Lloyd may have something to do with the cheating rumours. However, Lloyd’s management shut down those rumours dubbing it as “disrespectful” and “poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else.”

However, a source told People, “They have had issues in the past, but things seem pretty serious this time.”

However, the couple was photographed together in a car on Valentine’s Day, leaving an office building that houses marriage and couple’s counsellors.

