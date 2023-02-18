 
Saturday Feb 18 2023
Princes Charlotte being raised ‘to get a job’ by Prince William and Kate Middleton

Saturday Feb 18, 2023

Richard Eden, Diary Editor at Daily Mail, analysed the sibling relationship between Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

According to Eden, “The Prince and Princess of Wales want Charlotte, aged seven, to grow up with the expectation that she will get a job and not be a full-time royal.”

This route for the young princess is aligned with her grandfather, King Charles III’s, vision for a slimmed-down monarchy. Prince William, her father, also shares the same ideal for the future.

“Personally, I would prefer to see a larger Royal Family, carrying out more official engagements and meeting more members of the public,” added Eden. “If Charlotte is to get a job and not be an active member of ‘The Firm’, she needs to be ready to step into the breach, if needed.”

The comments from after the Prince Harry came out with his explosive memoir, Spare, in which he details “years of tension between himself and his brother, the heir.”

Prince Harry, 38, wrote in the memoir regarding Prince William, 40, that he grew up knowing that he was there to give his older brother an organ donation if he needed it, via Daily Mail.

“I was brought into the world in case something happened to Willy,” he said, claiming that his parents and grandparents even referred to him and his brother as the heir and the spare as a form of “shorthand.”  

