Sindh IG ordered to tighten security of police headquarters hours before KPO attack

Police personnel welcome Ghulam Nabi Memon at CPO as the new IGP Sindh. — Sindh Police website/File

KARACHI: Just hours before the terrorist attack at the Karachi Police Office (KPO), Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon reviewed security arrangements at the Central Police Office (CPO) and ordered the officials to increase the deployment, sources told Geo News on Saturday.



According to the sources, after offering prayers in a mosque located inside the building at II Chundrigar Road, IGP Memon went alone to the rear side of the CPO building, going all the way to the watch tower and emergency gate.

The sources said that the IGP reviewed security measures at the rear side of the building along the railway line.

After observing the arrangements, the top cop expressed deep concerns and issued directions for the deployment of more snipers at the watch tower and tightening the security of the CPO, the sources added.

According to the sources, intelligence agencies had already expressed their concerns over the security arrangements at the CPO.



In the KPO attack on Friday evening, flaws were identified in security arrangements — a centrally located building on the city's main artery.

All three militants were killed and four people, including two policemen and a Sindh Rangers sub-inspector, embraced martyrdom in the nerve-racking operation that lasted nearly four hours.

Eighteen other people, including police and Rangers personnel, were also injured in the terror attack.