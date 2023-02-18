Zachary Levi ‘would love to kill zombies’ in 'Shazam 3'

File Footage

Shazam star Zachary Levi have pitched a wild yet interesting Shazam 3 plot for DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn, ahead of the release of his upcoming film Shazam! Fury of Gods.



While the DCEU is slowly coming to an end, there are still a few movies left for Warner Bros. Discovery to release before the new DCU is born.

Starting from Shazam! Fury of the Gods in March 2023, which is a direct sequel to 2019 film Shazam. This upcoming film will continue Billy Batson and his adoptive family's story.

In a recent interview with Fandango, Levi was asked if he had any ideas he would pitch to Gunn, the actor made it clear that he has never imagined the future of the franchise but pitched the idea of doing Shazam 3.

Levi wants a movie where heroes are forced to battle zombies. Rather than seeing any of them undead, he thought it would be fun if they had to take on "hordes of the undead”.

“With our particular franchise, it's been very difficult for me to wrap my head around what would be the move. Partly because all the kids are growing like weeds, so I don't even know how that applies to the dynamic of what the movie's going to be. I've never seen a superhero zombie movie,”

He further continued, “genuinely, I would love to kill zombies, and I think it would be really fun to do Shazam [3]. Not an undead Shazam, but rather we're having to fight off like hordes of the undead.”

In the upcoming sequel, Shazam family is facing multiple threats as the Daughters of Atlas arrive in the DCEU.

Since a trilogy has always been envisioned for Shazam, time will tell if they will actually get there after the second film.