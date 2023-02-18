Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s popularity ‘in nose dive’: ‘It’s getting worse!’

File Footage

Royal experts warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are starting to become ‘the public faces of ridicule’ as their popularity drowns in a ‘downward current’.



Australian journalist Amanda Platell issued these claims in her most recent piece for the Daily Mail.

There, she wrote, “Despite Meghan's bleeding-heart, six-part Netflix docu-series, their popularity has collapsed and 45 per cent of Americans believe they should be stripped of their titles.”

“But it gets worse. They are now the subject of utter ridicule on one of the most popular comedy shows in the U.S. — one watched by the youthful demographic their own Netflix series was aimed at.”

For those unversed, the episode showcases an image of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, holding up signs, while they come down from a private jet.

The signs reads, “Stop looking at us!” and “we want our privacy!!".

Not to mention, it also promotes the Duke’s memoir Spare (renamed Waaagh) and according to the writer, are “depicted as self-pitying hypocrites who flaunt their eco-credentials while touring the world in private jets.”