Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s plans are ‘spectacularly backfiring’

Experts warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s plans for a US takeover are “spectacularly backfiring”.



Australian journalist Amanda Platell issued these claims in her most recent piece for the Daily Mail.

The writer started by admitting that while, the hate for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is 'well known' the 'cruelty' in the South Park episode 'went too far in places'.

Ms Platell started it all off by saying, “Though no fan of Meghan, even I thought the cruelty went too far in places. But satirical comedy doesn't work unless it has some element of truth.”

“Whatever their plans were to conquer the States, the Megs and Harry show is spectacularly backfiring. South Park didn't just lampoon the Sussexes, it harpooned them.”