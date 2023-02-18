 
Netflix 'Surprise Me' feature no longer available on streamer

Netflix sunsetted on Surprise Me button that helps subscribers to find relatable content of their preference based on viewing history without mindless browsing.

According to Wall Street Journal, the feature's discontinuation is based on low customer use.

"We will continue to explore other ways to give members more options and ways to explore and discover content they want to watch," a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement to the Wall Street Journal.

In April 2021, the streamer introduced the Surprise Me feature during the pandemic lockdown as the "Play Something."

The cause behind the feature was to end the search burden from Netflix's vast library and select titles based on prior viewing habits with the help of the streamer's algorithm.

But, the feature age came to an end as Netflix quietly removed the shuffle button.

The company's help center page reads: "The Surprise Me feature was discontinued in January 2023."

