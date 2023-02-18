 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 18 2023
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez ‘not a fan’ of Ben Affleck friendship with Jennifer Garner’s boyfriend

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 18, 2023

Jennifer Lopez ‘not a fan’ of Ben Affleck friendship with Jennifer Garner’s boyfriend
Jennifer Lopez ‘not a fan’ of Ben Affleck friendship with Jennifer Garner’s boyfriend

Jennifer Lopez reportedly does not like the new friendship of her husband Ben Affleck with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s new boyfriend John Miller.

The Shotgun Wedding star is “not a fan” of the Argo actor’s bond with Matt Damon or his brother Casey Affleck either, but Affleck becoming friends with Miller has “really touched a nerve.”

Recently, it was reported that Affleck “likes” Miller and is supportive of his ex-wife dating him, who could become stepdad to his three kids, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, whom he shares with Garner.

A source told Heat Magazine, “Ben’s gone from being standoffish around John to trying to be his buddy, inviting him for workouts, to grab coffee or watch sports.”

The insider said J.Lo has issues with his friendship as she is already struggling to bond with Garner. According to the source, their relationship can be best described as “a cordial ceasefire”.

“Jen’s not much of a fan of any of Ben’s buddies – not even Matt Damon or Ben’s brother Casey. But for him to become friends with John has really touched a nerve,” shared the source.

More From Entertainment:

Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie starrer ‘Babylon’ hits streaming service this month

Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie starrer ‘Babylon’ hits streaming service this month

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s plans are ‘spectacularly backfiring’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s plans are ‘spectacularly backfiring’
Paul Rudd admits he regrets appearing in ‘Friends’ finale episode

Paul Rudd admits he regrets appearing in ‘Friends’ finale episode

Inside Princess Anne’s visit to New Zealand

Inside Princess Anne’s visit to New Zealand
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s popularity ‘in nose dive’: ‘It’s getting worse!’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s popularity ‘in nose dive’: ‘It’s getting worse!’
Kendall Jenner sparks dating rumours with Bad Bunny after Devin Booker split

Kendall Jenner sparks dating rumours with Bad Bunny after Devin Booker split

Rio carnival returns, celebrating ‘life, democracy’

Rio carnival returns, celebrating ‘life, democracy’
Meghan Markle is pregnant with third child, report claims

Meghan Markle is pregnant with third child, report claims
Prince William amused by ‘South Park’ roasting brother Harry, royal insider

Prince William amused by ‘South Park’ roasting brother Harry, royal insider
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid romance reportedly ‘fizzled out’

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid romance reportedly ‘fizzled out’
Bruce Willis family ‘closer than ever’ after actor’s FTD Diagnosis

Bruce Willis family ‘closer than ever’ after actor’s FTD Diagnosis