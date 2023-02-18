 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 18 2023
By
Web Desk

Netflix ‘You’ Penn Badgley regrets losing a major 'Breaking Bad’ role

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 18, 2023

Netflix ‘You’ Penn Badgley regrets losing a major Breaking Bad’ role
Netflix ‘You’ Penn Badgley regrets losing a major 'Breaking Bad’ role

Netflix You actor Penn Badgley reflected on losing a pivotal role in a highest rated series of all times that could have been a major breakthrough for him. 

Badgley, 36, who achieved success from his iconic role in hit psychological crime-thriller You was almost cast in a major role in the hit TV series Breaking Bad.

He had the opportunity to play another criminal as one of the blue meth distributors in the AMC acclaimed show that earned immense popularity.

In his recent sitting with BuzzFeed, the Gossip Girl alum explained how close he came to earning a spot of the Pinkman himself.

“One I got so close on was ‘Breaking Bad.’ It was between me and Aaron Paul. We tested. And actually that was the best television script I’d read, at that point. That was the one that got away” he told.

Netflix series You that follows Badgley's Joe Goldberg is currently streaming part 1 of season 4 on the platform.

More From Entertainment:

Liberal America's 'turning against' Harry and Meghan, proves 'South Park' parody

Liberal America's 'turning against' Harry and Meghan, proves 'South Park' parody
Paul Wesley files for divorce from wife Ines de Ramon amid her link up with Brad Pitt

Paul Wesley files for divorce from wife Ines de Ramon amid her link up with Brad Pitt
French comedian Pierre Palmade faces manslaughter charge over car crash

French comedian Pierre Palmade faces manslaughter charge over car crash
Princess Diana's 'revenge dress' could have been 'white,' says Claudia Joseph

Princess Diana's 'revenge dress' could have been 'white,' says Claudia Joseph

London rolls out red carpet for BAFTA Film Awards

London rolls out red carpet for BAFTA Film Awards
Ben Affleck 'desperate' for 'independence' from 'controlling' Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck 'desperate' for 'independence' from 'controlling' Jennifer Lopez
Emily Ratajkowski, Eric Andre are already over? Fans speculate ‘situationship’ end

Emily Ratajkowski, Eric Andre are already over? Fans speculate ‘situationship’ end
Netflix ‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2: Ben Barnes hints ‘different’ Alina-Darkling bond

Netflix ‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2: Ben Barnes hints ‘different’ Alina-Darkling bond
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes goes vacation amid sweet deal from ABC

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes goes vacation amid sweet deal from ABC
Meghan Markle’s ‘web of lies’ is ‘finally catching up’

Meghan Markle’s ‘web of lies’ is ‘finally catching up’
Prince William kids ‘frightened’ of Harry since he wrote against their parents in memoir

Prince William kids ‘frightened’ of Harry since he wrote against their parents in memoir
Kanye West wins top spot on 'Genuinely Horrible Albums'

Kanye West wins top spot on 'Genuinely Horrible Albums'