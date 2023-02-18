Netflix ‘You’ Penn Badgley regrets losing a major 'Breaking Bad’ role

Netflix You actor Penn Badgley reflected on losing a pivotal role in a highest rated series of all times that could have been a major breakthrough for him.

Badgley, 36, who achieved success from his iconic role in hit psychological crime-thriller You was almost cast in a major role in the hit TV series Breaking Bad.

He had the opportunity to play another criminal as one of the blue meth distributors in the AMC acclaimed show that earned immense popularity.

In his recent sitting with BuzzFeed, the Gossip Girl alum explained how close he came to earning a spot of the Pinkman himself.

“One I got so close on was ‘Breaking Bad.’ It was between me and Aaron Paul. We tested. And actually that was the best television script I’d read, at that point. That was the one that got away” he told.

Netflix series You that follows Badgley's Joe Goldberg is currently streaming part 1 of season 4 on the platform.