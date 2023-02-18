 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 18 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William to have 'greater role' than tradition at Charles' Coronation, says royal expert

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 18, 2023

Prince William may be taking on a “greater role” in the Coronation of King Charles III, according to a royal expert, per Express.co.uk.

Dr George Gross, Visiting Research Fellow in Theology at King’s College London, cited that since William is central to the Firm, the organisers are likely to create a role for him.

He told the outlet, “I suspect he’ll be more prominent [than other working members of the Royal Family] but there isn’t a set role for the Prince of Wales because there wasn’t always a Prince of Wales at the time of the Coronation.”

He continued, “Going back far enough in history, there have been monarchs that weren’t even married at the time of their Coronation. So, it’s not a written-in role, but I am sure he will have a prominent place.”

The prominence will likely revolve around William’s role during the procession and in where he will sit, Dr Gross added.

“And they have flexibility, they could write something in to give him a greater role, but it’s not necessary there in the service,” he remarked.

