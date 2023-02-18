Princess Diana’s butler wants Prince Harry, William to know of all ‘confided secrets'

File Footage

Princess Diana’s former butler admits he wants Prince William and Prince Harry to know ‘all about’ the truths’ that exist behind Palace doors.



He claims his prostate cancer diagnosis has ‘put it all in prespective’ and wants to talk to the heir and spare “before its too late.”

He even believes the information could potentially bring the brothers back together, in the way their mother “desperately would have wanted.”

His admissions have been made to The Mirror, and during the course of his chat, Mr Burell said, “I know some of it isn't pretty, but if I leave this place and go somewhere else they'll never know.”

“I think they should know,” he also claimed before adding, “I think Diana would say to me, ‘Paul, you must make this a priority. You must go and see my boys’.”

This claims after countless admissions by Mr Burell about the 'trust' Diana had in him.