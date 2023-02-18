Liberal America's 'turning against' Harry and Meghan, proves 'South Park' parody

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were mocked in the fresh episode South Park which hints that liberal America is “fed up" of their complaints.



Daily Express royal correspondent Richard Palmer discussed the headline-making roast of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the animated series on Royal Round Up with Pandora Forsyth.

"I do think it does show that liberal America is turning against them and is fed up with their moaning really, I suppose to put it bluntly,” he said.

In the recent episode of the show titled "The Worldwide Privacy Tour," Harry was referred as the “dumb Prince” and the Suits alum was called “stupid wife” while one of the characters in the show said “I'm sick of hearing about them.”

"Make no mistake, I think one of Harry's biggest faults actually is that he does pay an overly amount of attention to what is written about him and his wife and that has always been the case,” Palmer added.

He continued: "I can remember being on a tour to the US with him ... [and] we went to Colorado and he went to see the Warrior Games, which gave him the idea for the Invictus Games, and it was a really interesting tour but he did say at one point that he'd been looking at a story in Heat magazine that actually, I think, one of his biggest fans might have been writing for Heat magazine at the time, and we were all wondering why are you worrying what's being said in these gossip magazines?"