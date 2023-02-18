 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 18 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s ‘celebrity status’ risks influencing Samantha Markle case

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 18, 2023

File Footage

Meghan Markle’s status as a celebrity has cause doubts into the ‘unbiasness’ of the Samantha Markle trial.

The owner of The Hive Law, and Legal expert Shawn Breyer brought this insight to light.

Breyer warns, “Public opinion and the celebrity status of the parties involved can often influence the outcome of a trial.”

According to a report by Express UK, “This can make it difficult to have a fair trial, as jurors may be swayed by the public perception of the individuals involved. For example, in high-profile cases involving celebrities, the media coverage can be intense and create a biased public opinion.”

“This can lead to jurors forming an opinion about the case before it even reaches the courtroom, making it harder for them to remain impartial.”

“Additionally, the celebrity status of the parties can also attract more attention from the media, which can create pressure on the judge and jury to deliver a verdict that is seen as favourable to the public.”

“Ultimately, the ability to have a fair trial in such cases depends on the impartiality and integrity of the judicial system.”

More From Entertainment:

Paul Rudd receives prank call from Olivia Colman that leaves him 'sweating'

Paul Rudd receives prank call from Olivia Colman that leaves him 'sweating'
Chris Brown says he’s ‘tired’ of people bringing up violence history with Rihanna

Chris Brown says he’s ‘tired’ of people bringing up violence history with Rihanna
Justin Bieber to make music comeback after cancelling world tour amid health crisis

Justin Bieber to make music comeback after cancelling world tour amid health crisis
K-pop group Stray Kids have gone viral for making fun of older idol JYP

K-pop group Stray Kids have gone viral for making fun of older idol JYP
Liam Neeson blames Star Wars franchise for damaging its own ‘mystery and magic’

Liam Neeson blames Star Wars franchise for damaging its own ‘mystery and magic’
BTS’ Jin makes an Instagram comeback for J-Hope’s birthday

BTS’ Jin makes an Instagram comeback for J-Hope’s birthday
Liberal America's 'turning against' Harry and Meghan, proves 'South Park' parody

Liberal America's 'turning against' Harry and Meghan, proves 'South Park' parody
Paul Wesley files for divorce from wife Ines de Ramon amid her link up with Brad Pitt

Paul Wesley files for divorce from wife Ines de Ramon amid her link up with Brad Pitt
French comedian Pierre Palmade faces manslaughter charge over car crash

French comedian Pierre Palmade faces manslaughter charge over car crash
Princess Diana's 'revenge dress' could have been 'white,' says Claudia Joseph

Princess Diana's 'revenge dress' could have been 'white,' says Claudia Joseph

London rolls out red carpet for BAFTA Film Awards

London rolls out red carpet for BAFTA Film Awards
Ben Affleck 'desperate' for 'independence' from 'controlling' Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck 'desperate' for 'independence' from 'controlling' Jennifer Lopez