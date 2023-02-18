 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 18 2023
By
Web Desk

Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes appear to confirm dating rumours: Photos go viral

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 18, 2023

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' relationship has taken a new turn after  exiting ABC with compensation packages.

The two have reportedly decided to lift their relationship to new heights as they appeared hiding nothing about their romance from fans.

Robach and Holms - who were photographed enjoying a little baecation in Puerto Vallarta last week - are spending more time together to know each other as they are thinking to make announcement about their future relationship.

In their latest photos, shared by some media outlets, the lovebirds appeared standing shoulder to shoulder and hand in hand. The couple's  pleasant smile was well enough to suggest about their future intentions.

Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes appear to confirm dating rumours: Photos go viral

The two are going together and maintaining good attitudes amid a whether they are in their home town or just about anywhere else.

It is to mention here that Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have recently got shown the door at their former network and currently are without jobs.

More From Entertainment:

Wonyoung from K-pop group IVE goes viral for covering Blackpink’s Pink Venom

Wonyoung from K-pop group IVE goes viral for covering Blackpink’s Pink Venom
K-pop group Ateez’s Jongho gets stalked during live broadcast

K-pop group Ateez’s Jongho gets stalked during live broadcast
Le Sserafim’s Yunjin faces backlash after making a comment about Messi

Le Sserafim’s Yunjin faces backlash after making a comment about Messi
K-pop group TXT claim their first ever Inkigayo win

K-pop group TXT claim their first ever Inkigayo win
Brooklyn Beckham promises he’s not ‘switching career’ as he plays football with pals

Brooklyn Beckham promises he’s not ‘switching career’ as he plays football with pals
Dua Lipa fears about her upcoming album getting leaked online

Dua Lipa fears about her upcoming album getting leaked online
K-drama 'Taxi Driver' premiers at No.1 with second season

K-drama 'Taxi Driver' premiers at No.1 with second season
Paul Rudd receives prank call from Olivia Colman that leaves him 'sweating'

Paul Rudd receives prank call from Olivia Colman that leaves him 'sweating'
Chris Brown says he’s ‘tired’ of people bringing up violence history with Rihanna

Chris Brown says he’s ‘tired’ of people bringing up violence history with Rihanna
Justin Bieber to make music comeback after cancelling world tour amid health crisis

Justin Bieber to make music comeback after cancelling world tour amid health crisis
K-pop group Stray Kids have gone viral for making fun of fellow idol JYP

K-pop group Stray Kids have gone viral for making fun of fellow idol JYP
Liam Neeson blames Star Wars franchise for damaging its own ‘mystery and magic’

Liam Neeson blames Star Wars franchise for damaging its own ‘mystery and magic’