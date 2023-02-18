Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes to make big announcement soon amid deal with ABC

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' relationship has taken a new turn after exiting ABC with compensation packages.



The two have reportedly decided to lift their relationship to new heights as they appeared hiding nothing about their romance from fans.

Robach and Holms - who were photographed enjoying a little baecation in Puerto Vallarta last week - are spending more time together to know each other as they are thinking to make announcement about their future relationship.



In their latest photos, shared by some media outlets, the lovebirds appeared standing shoulder to shoulder and hand in hand. The couple's pleasant smile was well enough to suggest about their future intentions.

The two are going together and maintaining good attitudes amid a whether they are in their home town or just about anywhere else.

It is to mention here that Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have recently got shown the door at their former network and currently are without jobs.