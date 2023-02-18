K-pop group Ateez’s Jongho gets stalked during live broadcast

Ateez’s Jongho got stalked during his live broadcast

Fans are concerned after K-pop group Ateez’s Jongho gets stalked during his live broadcast. The group are currently residing in Europe as a part of their The Fellowship: Break The Wall World Tour.

Jongho filmed a live broadcast while walking around in Berlin, Germany where they performed on February 15th. According to Koreaboo, fans were concerned about Ateez’s agency allowing him to film a live video right outside of their hotel.

While walking, Jongho ran into a fan and politely bowed to them before continuing on his way. Though fans noticed during the broadcast that the singer had eventually begun to walk faster. The fan from the clip later uploaded a video which showed that they had continued to follow him long after he had walked away.

The video has since then been deleted but fans are outraged and are calling the person out for stalking and making the idol uncomfortable. They are also criticizing the fans who are allegedly camping outside of Ateez’s hotel and booking rooms in the same place as them.