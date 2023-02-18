 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 18 2023
By
Web Desk

K-pop group Ateez’s Jongho gets stalked during live broadcast

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 18, 2023

Ateez’s Jongho got stalked during his live broadcast
Ateez’s Jongho got stalked during his live broadcast

Fans are concerned after K-pop group Ateez’s Jongho gets stalked during his live broadcast. The group are currently residing in Europe as a part of their The Fellowship: Break The Wall World Tour.

Jongho filmed a live broadcast while walking around in Berlin, Germany where they performed on February 15th. According to Koreaboo, fans were concerned about Ateez’s agency allowing him to film a live video right outside of their hotel.

While walking, Jongho ran into a fan and politely bowed to them before continuing on his way. Though fans noticed during the broadcast that the singer had eventually begun to walk faster. The fan from the clip later uploaded a video which showed that they had continued to follow him long after he had walked away.

The video has since then been deleted but fans are outraged and are calling the person out for stalking and making the idol uncomfortable. They are also criticizing the fans who are allegedly camping outside of Ateez’s hotel and booking rooms in the same place as them. 

More From Entertainment:

Wonyoung from K-pop group IVE goes viral for covering Blackpink’s Pink Venom

Wonyoung from K-pop group IVE goes viral for covering Blackpink’s Pink Venom
Le Sserafim’s Yunjin faces backlash after making a comment about Messi

Le Sserafim’s Yunjin faces backlash after making a comment about Messi
K-pop group TXT claim their first ever Inkigayo win

K-pop group TXT claim their first ever Inkigayo win
Brooklyn Beckham promises he’s not ‘switching career’ as he plays football with pals

Brooklyn Beckham promises he’s not ‘switching career’ as he plays football with pals
Dua Lipa fears about her upcoming album getting leaked online

Dua Lipa fears about her upcoming album getting leaked online
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes romantic photos go viral

Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes romantic photos go viral
K-drama 'Taxi Driver' premiers at No.1 with second season

K-drama 'Taxi Driver' premiers at No.1 with second season
Paul Rudd receives prank call from Olivia Colman that leaves him 'sweating'

Paul Rudd receives prank call from Olivia Colman that leaves him 'sweating'
Chris Brown says he’s ‘tired’ of people bringing up violence history with Rihanna

Chris Brown says he’s ‘tired’ of people bringing up violence history with Rihanna
Justin Bieber to make music comeback after cancelling world tour amid health crisis

Justin Bieber to make music comeback after cancelling world tour amid health crisis
K-pop group Stray Kids have gone viral for making fun of fellow idol JYP

K-pop group Stray Kids have gone viral for making fun of fellow idol JYP
Liam Neeson blames Star Wars franchise for damaging its own ‘mystery and magic’

Liam Neeson blames Star Wars franchise for damaging its own ‘mystery and magic’