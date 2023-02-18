Billie Eilish's home invaded by police after alleged potential threat

Billie Eilish's home in Los Angeles was reportedly invaded by police after a prank call saying she was in trouble.

The security personnel, according to TMZ, launched an operation to check if the singer was safe after receiving a prank call.

As per report, agents and police cars went to Eilish's home, contacted her team and determined that everything was fine.



The singer has already obtained a restraining order against a man who broke into her parents' home in December 2022.



This isn't the first time a celebrity has had such problems. In late January, fans of Britney Spears called the police after the singer deleted her Instagram account.