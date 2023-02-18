 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 18 2023
Prince Harry left furious by King Charles

Saturday Feb 18, 2023

King Charles III has reportedly left his son Prince Harry devastated by rejecting his demand of sitting together ahead of the Coronation.

The new British monarch, who has never been known as a gambler, appeared playing smartly against the California-based couple and won’t be acceding to his bolter of a son’s number one demand.

The 74-year-old monarch and his elder son Prince William do not seem to be trapped by the Sussexes' alleged attempt to indulge them into media war as the senior royals have reportedly refused the Duke's request to hold a meeting in the name of addressing the issues.

In January, Harry launched himself on to the publicity trail by releasing his memoir Spare, depicting Charles as a floundering, flop of a father, Prince William a bullying, jealous brother and Kate, the Princess of Wales, as a wintry sort who would never lend Meghanher breadmaker, according to expert.

 A friend of King Charles told Sykes: "Charles adores Harry and wants him to be there. But he has a coronation to organise. He simply won’t have the time to organise a special meeting with Harry."

“Neither the King nor Prince William have spoken directly to Harry and Meghan about their attendance at the event,” according to the Mirror.

King Charles and William's refusal to Harry is being considered as fresh snub to Archie and Lilibet's parents. A source, close to Harry and Meghan, has claimed that the latest move from the Palace has further complicated the already fractured relationship between the Sussexes and the royal family.

A media outlet - citing a friend - claims that members of the royal family expect that Harry and Meghan would join them at the Coronation, but some experts think totally differently as they believe the former Suits star and her hubby won't attend the King's historic event.

