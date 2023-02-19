 
Chrissy Teigen’s daughter Esti gets ‘angel kisses’ from late baby Jack

Chrissy Teigen has just surprised fans with a loving little video that features her newborn daughter Esti.

The video in question features Esti on a hiccupping fit, all while cradled in a grey fluffy blanket.

Shortly after the video went live, fans started to gush over the apparent “angel kiss birthmark” located on her forehead which many believe “must be from Jack.”

Some even started cooing over her forehead bithmark and its meaning.

One claimed, “She has angel kisses on her forehead… must be from Jack. Precious”.

Whereas another added, “So sweet [heart eye emoji] Looks like she has the “angel kiss birthmark”…clearly from her angel brother, Jack”.

For those unversed, “angel's kisses” or “stork bites” usually appears as a flat, pale of pink patch on a baby’s skin and disappear within the first two years of the baby’s life.

It is often used to mean that a child was “kissed by an angel” before coming Earthside.

