 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 19 2023
Paul Rudd reveals SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' is his favourite Indian Film: See video

Sunday Feb 19, 2023

Paul Rudds Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania has been released in theatres on February 17
Recently, famous Indian celebrity chef Vikas Khanna got a wonderful opportunity to interview the Marvel’s Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania star Paul Rudd.

While having a conversation with him, Vikas asked him about numerous things like; diet and favourite food. The one thing that caught attention on the internet was the question about his favourite Indian film.

Taking it to his Instagram, the chef shared the video of the interview with a caption that read: “When Hollywood’s one of the most influential actors speaks to one of the most influential chefs in the world. Here are the snippets of the chat between Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’s Star Paul Rudd and Vikas Khanna. From 3 Indian Films at the Oscars, Diet. Shah Rukh Khan & Vada Pao.”

When he asked Paul about his favourite Indian film, he replied by saying: “Well now, that film is there for Oscar consideration. Everybody loves that film. Is it RRR…it’s RRR.”

Khanna also reminded the Friends actor about the other two Indian nominations in the Oscars. He praised the films and the filmmakers, said “These are really beautiful films. So very proud of these two independent filmmakers who are making such a difference.”

As per IndiaToday, Paul Rudd has returned as Ant-man once again to continue his adventure in latest film Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania. The film released in theatres on February 17.

