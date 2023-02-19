Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone drops new poster of film 'Project K': See release date

'Project K' marks as the first on-screen collaboration between Deepika Padukone and Prabhas

After Pathaan, Deepika Padukone is all set to create a new history with her upcoming film Project K along with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas.

The new poster for the much-anticipated science fiction project has been dropped. Deepika and Amitabh shared the poster through their social media handles. The poster also revealed the official release date of the film.

The poster had a large hand that has fallen on the sand while three people are surrounding the hand holding weapons in their hands. The tagline on the poster read: 'The world is waiting.’

Both the actors dropped the poster by simply mentioning the release date in the caption. “12.1.2024 #ProjectK. Happy Mahashivratri!”

The bilingual film Project K stars also marks as the first on-screen collaboration between the Piku actor and the Adipurush actor.



According to reports, Nag Ashwin’s directorial film will be released in two parts. The makers are pretty sure that the film will do justice to the plot and vision.

Actor Prabhas will be seen in an entirely new avatar in Project K. meanwhile, Deepika Padukone will be the leading lady in this much-awaited project. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan has a key role in the film, reports IndiaToday.