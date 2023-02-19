 
Showbiz
Sunday Feb 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Vijay Deverakonda sends 100 fans on all expense paid trip to Manali

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 19, 2023

Vijay Deverakonda promised an all expense paid trip to Manali for 100 fans on the New Year
Vijay Deverakonda promised an all expense paid trip to Manali for 100 fans on the New Year

This New Year, actor Vijay Deverakonda announced that he will be sending 100 fans to an all expense paid trip to Manali; the latter has fulfilled his promise.

He promised to send hi 100 fans to the snow-capped mountains of Manali. He shared the glimpse of the fans from the plane that have been selected this year for the trip. The video showed all the fans cheering Vijay.

The Liger actor wrote: "Cutest they sent me a video from their flight this morning. They are off on their holiday to the mountains! 100 from across the country, makes me so happy #deverasanta.”

On the work front, the 33-year-old actor was last seen in film Liger with Ananya Panday directed by Puri Jagannadh. He played the role of mixed martial arts fighter in the film. The film didn’t perform well at the box office and failed terribly.

At present, Vijay Deverakonda is busy shooting for another film; a romantic drama named Kushi along with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, reports IndiaToday. 

More From Showbiz:

Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone drops new poster of film 'Project K': See release date

Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone drops new poster of film 'Project K': See release date
Shatrughan Sinha regrets turning down THESE two movies

Shatrughan Sinha regrets turning down THESE two movies
Telugu actor Taraka Ratna passes away at 39, celebs mourn the loss

Telugu actor Taraka Ratna passes away at 39, celebs mourn the loss
Rakul Preet Singh addresses college students, asks them not to let stress get to them

Rakul Preet Singh addresses college students, asks them not to let stress get to them

Zeenat Aman writes an enlightening caption about women dyeing their hair

Zeenat Aman writes an enlightening caption about women dyeing their hair

Salim Khan makes interesting revelation about his second wife Helen

Salim Khan makes interesting revelation about his second wife Helen

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to slashed ticket prices amid 'Pathaan Day'

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to slashed ticket prices amid 'Pathaan Day'
Kartik Aaryan returns his 'Shehzada' fees: Here's why?

Kartik Aaryan returns his 'Shehzada' fees: Here's why?
Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada' releases in theatres: Fans review the film

Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada' releases in theatres: Fans review the film
Shahid Kapoor visits cinema to surprise fans at 'Jab We Met' screening in Mumbai

Shahid Kapoor visits cinema to surprise fans at 'Jab We Met' screening in Mumbai
Anushka Sharma recalls how Aditya Chopra asked her to keep debut role secret from parents

Anushka Sharma recalls how Aditya Chopra asked her to keep debut role secret from parents
Ranbir Kapoor says 'Pyar Hota Kai Baar Hai' is not his 'biopic' song

Ranbir Kapoor says 'Pyar Hota Kai Baar Hai' is not his 'biopic' song