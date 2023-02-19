 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 19 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles’ coronation music plans will include a new anthem

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 19, 2023

King Charles’ has personally selected the musical programme for the coronation ceremony, which will include a new anthem and tribute to his late father Prince Philip, per The Sun.

The programme will include 12 new pieces. The medley is designed to showcase a range of different styles and talents from across the UK and the Commonwealth.

Musical theatre legend Andrew Lloyd Webber will provide an anthem, while Greek Orthodox music will be a heart-warming nod to his late father, who was born in Greece, per the outlet.

The tribute to Duke of Edinburgh will be performed by the Byzantine Chant Ensemble.

Lord Lloyd-Webber, who notably put on hit musicals including Evita and The Phantom of the Opera, said he was “incredibly honoured” to be asked to compose for the historic event, per the outlet.

“My anthem includes words slightly adapted from Psalm 98. I have scored it for the Westminster Abbey choir and organ, the ceremonial brass and orchestra,” he said. “I hope my anthem reflects this joyful occasion.”

The news comes after plans for a coronation concert suffered a huge blow as two superstar singers, Adele and Ed Sheeran, declined invitations to perform.

However, the Spice Girls are reportedly holding crunch talks over a reunion for a gig to celebrate the new sovereign.

More From Entertainment:

BAFTA rolls out red carpet for foreign films including ‘All Quiet’

BAFTA rolls out red carpet for foreign films including ‘All Quiet’
‘Stranger Things’ star David Harbour supports co-star Noah Schnapp coming out as gay

‘Stranger Things’ star David Harbour supports co-star Noah Schnapp coming out as gay
Rio holds first all-out carnival since Covid

Rio holds first all-out carnival since Covid
Here’s the hidden meaning behind King Charles’ Coronation logo

Here’s the hidden meaning behind King Charles’ Coronation logo
Rihanna shares she and A$AP Rocky never hired a nanny for their son

Rihanna shares she and A$AP Rocky never hired a nanny for their son
Jeremy Renner shares sneak peek into recovery workouts

Jeremy Renner shares sneak peek into recovery workouts
Nicole Scherzinger, boyfriend Thom Evans hang out amid split rumours

Nicole Scherzinger, boyfriend Thom Evans hang out amid split rumours
Behati Prinsloo shares first photo with Adam Levine after welcoming third baby

Behati Prinsloo shares first photo with Adam Levine after welcoming third baby
Angelina Jolie finally handed ‘164-page dossier’ from the FBI

Angelina Jolie finally handed ‘164-page dossier’ from the FBI
Paul Rudd reveals SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' is his favourite Indian Film: See video

Paul Rudd reveals SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' is his favourite Indian Film: See video
Netflix renews ‘Outer Banks’ for a fourth season

Netflix renews ‘Outer Banks’ for a fourth season