Here’s Prince Harry’s ‘biggest fault’ even before he met Meghan Markle

During the Royal Round Up for the week, Express.co.uk’s royal correspondent Richard Palmer discussed a tour that he took with Prince Harry to the US before 2016, before he met his wife Meghan Markle.

He shared that one Duke of Sussex’s “biggest fault actually is that he does pay an overt amount of attention to what is written about him and his wife.”

On the said trip, Palmer recalled that Harry was reportedly “pouring over” press coverage of the event, especially the public’s comments about him.

“That’s always been the case, I can remember being on a tour to the US with him, we went to Colorado and went to see the Warrior Games,” he said.

“It was a really interesting tour, but he did say at one point during that trip that he’d been looking at a story in Heat magazine, actually I think one of his biggest fans might have been writing for them.”

He added, “We were all saying, ‘why are you worrying what’s being said in these gossip magazines?’”

He continued, “Maybe we lacked a bit of self-awareness because we, I think, newspaper reporters and broadcasters, specialist royal correspondents felt that we were doing more checking and trying to make sure that what we wrote was true.

“Now I think he just lumps everybody in together in the media. He used to spend a lot of time pouring over the comments from the public in online stories.”

The royal expert highlighted the need for “people in public life” to have a “hard skin.”