Meghan Markle’s ‘found out’ after resurfaced comments on Kate’s wedding

Sky News Australia anchor Andrew Bolt commented that Meghan Markle “has been found out again not quite telling the truth, to put it mildly.”



Bolt said, “[Meghan] has often claimed she never knew much about the Royal Family at all before meeting Harry, but an old blog post by Meghan Markle has now been uncovered which paints a very different picture.”

Contributor Daisy Cousens said that the Duchess dedicated a whole post on the commentary of Kate Middleton and Prince Willaim’s wedding despite not knowing much.

Cousens noted “negative” remarks about the role of royal brides within the family and how they help perpetuate the idea of royal life among young girls.

“She claims in the post that ‘little girls dream of being princesses,’ and she, for one, was all about Princess She-Ra, who's like a rebel princess, a feminist princess,” Cousens added.

“And then we see she actually got quite strong opinions about the monarchy when she says, ‘grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy, just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate.’”

She continued, “That little negative comment, I think, it’s quite revealing that she was going into the family not knowing nothing.”

Cousens then remarked, “Dear Meghan, caught short again I’m afraid. She’s been saying for ages she didn’t know much about the royals, she never researched Harry – that’s completely rubbish.”

She added, “There’s a photo of her outside Buckingham Palace when she was 15, a childhood friend said she was obsessed with the royals. Her former best friend said she had one of Princess Diana’s books on her shelves.”

Markle shut down her former blog The Tig shortly after her relationship with her husband became public knowledge, per Daily Star.