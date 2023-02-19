Kevin Feige gets 'Avengers' vibes from 'The Marvels'

Marvel boss Kevin Feige revealed The Marvels led him to the nostalgia from Avengers' heady days in 2012.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the president said that watching superheroes Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, and Brie Larson together reminded him back to the initial stage of the MCU.



"There's something immensely powerful about seeing Monica and Kamala and Carol together in a frame," he added.

"To me, it's only akin to the first Avengers movie and seeing the six of them together in a frame. It's chill-inducing. They're so great together, and they all have different histories with another."

Feige gushed over Vellani's Ms. Marvel as a "great new character in the pantheon."

"I also know — and this is a spoiler — she essentially steals The Marvels," he said.

"The great thing about Kamala in her show, and now in this movie, is that she's not unlike Tom Holland's Peter Parker in [Captain America] Civil War. She can't believe she's with these other heroes and can't believe that she finds herself in these places.

"And that's fun because we want to be that. I want to be that."