Prince Harry needs therapy to know if ‘he’s been manipulated’

Experts warn Prince Harry needs to proper therapy to learn if he's been manipulated or endorsed in some way by a therapeutic model that's not challenging his position.



This admission has been made by the author of author of Learning How to Leave, Dr. Michael Acton.

He weighed in on everything during an interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

There, Acton claimed, “Unfortunately, some types of therapy can endorse someone’s deranged position or even worsen their paranoid or angry position with others.”

“So, unless he’s with someone who is really trained in family systems therapy, like myself, they’re going to almost help Harry divide even further if he’s been manipulated and if he’s being endorsed in some way by a therapeutic model that’s not challenging his position.”