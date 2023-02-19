Kate Middleton ‘only hugs people she likes’

File Footage

Experts have just hit back against Meghan Markle’s comments about Kate Middleton.



The claim has been made by former Brexit leader and commentator Nigel Farage.

former Brexit leader Nigel Farage issued this claim and even went as far as to laud Kate’s ability to ‘suss’ out Meghan Markle “very early on.”

He even told Sky News host Paul Murray, “The whole idea that Kate is this very cold fish, and yet you’ve seen the joy when she met a former schoolteacher of hers, you saw the joy with that wonderful polar explorer.”

“The point is, Kate hugs people she likes, which is why she didn’t hug Meghan because she sussed her out very early on – how wise and how magnificent Kate is.”

This has come shortly after Meghan Markle spoke about her first meeting with Kate Middleton in the docuseries Harry & Meghan.

There, she recalled her first meeting with the Princess of Wales and added, “Even when Will and Kate came over and I was meeting her for the first time I remember I was in ripped jeans, I was barefoot. Like I was a hugger, I have always been a hugger I didn't realise that is really jarring for a lot of Brits.”