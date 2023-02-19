Meghan Markle planning for a profitable project next: report

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, who has remained away from the spotlight since the release of Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, is believed to be working behind the scenes to prepare for next big and profitable project.



Royal expert Camilla Tominey wrote in Daily Telegraph, per Express UK: "So what is the next stage of the Duchess’s own journey?

"The appointment of a Hollywood venture capitalist who is famed for making millions of dollars for celebrities would appear to hold the clue."

According to Daily Mail, the royal couple have reportedly hired Hollywood dealmaker and venture capitalist Adam Lilling.

Camilla Tominey said: "So while she may have taken a step back from the spotlight, behind the scenes, Meghan appears to once again be on manoeuvres."