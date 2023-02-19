 
Sunday Feb 19 2023
King Charles’ biggest hope rests on Kate Middleton’s pregnancy

King Charles has reportedly been counting on Kate Middleton to ‘carry his biggest hope’ and insiders believe its baby no. 4.

A candid report by Marie Claire brought this shocking revelation to light.

The insights are part of an admission by an inside source that is close to senior members of the Royal Family.

Per their findings, “It’s everyone’s biggest hope that Kate will be lucky enough to fall pregnant, add to their beautiful family and warm the hearts of everybody in the process.”

This has come amid a slew of reports around Meghan Markle’s rumored third pregnancy where an inside source was quoted telling Star Magazine, “When the test came back positive, Meghan and Harry went into a state of disbelief. Having another kid naturally was not part of their plan!”

They’re in love and consider it a sign from the universe. They are both great parents, and with the shock finally wearing off, they’re so excited.”

