Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need to be ‘strictly controlled’

File Footage

Prince Harry have just been branded a ‘double edged sword’ for the Royal Family.



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly at risk of letting their demands for acres of press’ effect the Royal Family’s brand, simply through association.



This claim has been brought to light by broadcaster and royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti.

He started by pointing towards the Sussexes’ demand for “acres of press” and its dangers as a “double-edged sword.”

The admissions were made in his interview with Express UK, where he said, “I personally don't see them as compassionate and caring in their public activities, and so I am sympathetic to those who thinks they'd be an odd choice to further those brand values.”

“However, because of who they are and for the way they operate, they do guarantee acres of press coverage for virtually anything they talk about or do.”

“It's a double-edged sword for a brand, especially if it's a social cause or issue or a charity, whether they want the massive attention that will come with the Sussexes' involvement, which would be a good thing for the brand, but the possible downside is that it could attach the wrong sort of values to a cause.”