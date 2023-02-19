 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle returns to social media amid reports of new project?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 19, 2023

Meghan Markle returns to social media amid reports of new project

Meghan Markle has seemingly returned to Instagram secretly, royal fans and experts believe, amid reports the Duchess of Sussex is preparing for a new project.

Fans have started speculating that Meghan has returned to social media after a new @Meghan handle appeared on Instagram with a profile photo of her childhood.

Later, the profile picture was changed.

Meghan Markle returns to social media amid reports of new project?

The handle appears on Instagram after the Duchess revealed in an interview with The Cut Magazine last August: “I'm getting back... on Instagram.”

Royal commentator Camilla Tominey also mentioned about Meghan’s Instagram in Daily Telegraph.

She noted the attention the new Instagram handle is receiving as people are convinced it may be Meghan Markle.

Meghan Markle and Harry were using joint official Instagram @sussexroyal before they stepped down as working royals in 2020.

Their last post on @sussexroyal was on March 30, 2020.


More From Entertainment:

Austin Butler fondly recalls working with Quentin Tarantino, ‘we love making movies!’

Austin Butler fondly recalls working with Quentin Tarantino, ‘we love making movies!’
Berlinale film charts Boris Becker’s career from ‘boom boom’ to bust

Berlinale film charts Boris Becker’s career from ‘boom boom’ to bust
EXO’s Baekhyun’s interaction with Stray Kids goes viral

EXO’s Baekhyun’s interaction with Stray Kids goes viral
Amy Robach 'GMA3' replace taking temporary off

Amy Robach 'GMA3' replace taking temporary off
Kanye West takes shot at another pap outside police station

Kanye West takes shot at another pap outside police station

Priyanka Chopra treats fans with rare glimpse of baby Malti, ‘days like this’

Priyanka Chopra treats fans with rare glimpse of baby Malti, ‘days like this’

Adele and Ed Sheeran decline royal invitation to perform at King Charles’ coronation

Adele and Ed Sheeran decline royal invitation to perform at King Charles’ coronation

Netflix ‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2: Bens Barnes’ Darkling to get ‘very gaslighty’

Netflix ‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2: Bens Barnes’ Darkling to get ‘very gaslighty’
'Ant-Man' star Paul Rudd calls matching Jonathan Majors size: 'Pointless'

'Ant-Man' star Paul Rudd calls matching Jonathan Majors size: 'Pointless'
Jack Nicholson 'secret daughter' breaks silence

Jack Nicholson 'secret daughter' breaks silence
Judi Dench shares update on 'deteriorating eyesight'

Judi Dench shares update on 'deteriorating eyesight'
German director 'sacked' after dog poo attack on critic's face

German director 'sacked' after dog poo attack on critic's face