Meghan Markle returns to social media amid reports of new project

Meghan Markle has seemingly returned to Instagram secretly, royal fans and experts believe, amid reports the Duchess of Sussex is preparing for a new project.



Fans have started speculating that Meghan has returned to social media after a new @Meghan handle appeared on Instagram with a profile photo of her childhood.

Later, the profile picture was changed.

The handle appears on Instagram after the Duchess revealed in an interview with The Cut Magazine last August: “I'm getting back... on Instagram.”

Royal commentator Camilla Tominey also mentioned about Meghan’s Instagram in Daily Telegraph.

She noted the attention the new Instagram handle is receiving as people are convinced it may be Meghan Markle.

Meghan Markle and Harry were using joint official Instagram @sussexroyal before they stepped down as working royals in 2020.

Their last post on @sussexroyal was on March 30, 2020.



