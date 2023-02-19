 
Sunday Feb 19 2023
ITV bosses 'fear' Holly Willoughby could exit 'This Morning' after 'Queuegate' backlash

Sunday Feb 19, 2023

ITV bosses are in fear of Holly Willoughby leaving This Morning after she thought that the "Queuegate backlash was mishandled."

Holly Willoughby and her co-host Philip Schofield came under fire for having VIP access and skipping the queue at Queen Elizabeth's state funeral.

A recent report revealed that the 42-year-old television presenter was "devastated" by the public reception and ITV's "decision to remain silent."

According to the Mirror, ITV lacks the "confidence" they previously had with Holly's contract, which expires in December.

The broadcaster is working on a "bumper package" to keep Holly as a co-host for This Morning.

A source told the publication, "The Queuegate backlash was absolutely devastating for Holly, but what made matters worse was the feeling it was mishandled."

"ITV's decision to remain silent before finally issuing a statement was frustrating, as it felt like they were shutting the door after the horse had bolted."

"Bosses know last year was incredibly hard for her and as such, they are not approaching her contract negotiations with the same confidence as they have previously."

