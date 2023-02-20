 
entertainment
Monday Feb 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry did not want to 'tragically' be 'late bloomer' by King Charles

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 20, 2023

Prince Harry dreaded becoming like his father, King Charles, in his early thirties.

The Duke of Sussex, who was single in 2016, talks about fearing a late wedding like his father.

He notes in memoir ‘Spare’: “I was nearly the age Pa had been when he’d got married, and he’d been considered a tragically late bloomer. At thirty-two he’d been ridiculed for his inability or unwillingness to find a partner.”

He adds: “I was staring thirty-two in the face. Something has to change. Please? It will. I opened my mouth to the sky, to the moon. To the future. Aaaah”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry was overwhelmed by ‘well educated’ Meghan Markle

Prince Harry was overwhelmed by ‘well educated’ Meghan Markle
Prince Harry texted Meghan Markle ‘like a teenager’ before first meeting

Prince Harry texted Meghan Markle ‘like a teenager’ before first meeting
Meghan Markle had ‘six other men’ asking for her apart from Prince Harry

Meghan Markle had ‘six other men’ asking for her apart from Prince Harry
Meghan Markle believes life is ‘one grand adventure’: Prince Harry

Meghan Markle believes life is ‘one grand adventure’: Prince Harry
Prince Harry says Meghan Markle ‘beauty’ felt like ‘relief in chaos’

Prince Harry says Meghan Markle ‘beauty’ felt like ‘relief in chaos’
Prince Harry says Meghan Markle 'smashed the conveyor-belt to bits'

Prince Harry says Meghan Markle 'smashed the conveyor-belt to bits'
Prince William and Prince Harry causing embarrassment to King Charles says columnist

Prince William and Prince Harry causing embarrassment to King Charles says columnist

King Charles plans to inflict huge financial loss on Prince Andrew?

King Charles plans to inflict huge financial loss on Prince Andrew?
Video of Kate Middleton flirting with William at BAFTAs goes viral

Video of Kate Middleton flirting with William at BAFTAs goes viral

Actor Tom Sizemore of 'Saving Private Ryan' hospitalized from brain aneurysm

Actor Tom Sizemore of 'Saving Private Ryan' hospitalized from brain aneurysm
Key winners at the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards

Key winners at the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards
Camilla vs Meghan: Queen Consort has suffered more than the Duchess

Camilla vs Meghan: Queen Consort has suffered more than the Duchess