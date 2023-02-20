 
entertainment
Monday Feb 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle believes life is ‘one grand adventure’: Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 20, 2023

Prince Harry is touching upon his fascination with Meghan Markle at first sight.

After watching her video on friend Violet’s Instagram page, the Duke of Sussex felt enormous emotions.

He writes in memoir ‘Spare’: “There was an energy about her, a wild joy and playfulness. There was something in the way she smiled, the way she interacted with Violet, the way she gazed into the camera. Confident. Free. She believed life was one grand adventure, I could see that. What a privilege it would be, I thought, to join her on that journey.”

He added: “I got all of that from her face. Her luminous, angelic face. I’d never had a firm opinion on that burning question: Is there just one person on this earth for each of us? But in that moment I felt there might be only one face for me. This one.”

Meghan and Harry eventually tied the knot in 2018.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Harry to be 'strictly controlled' at King Charles coronation

Meghan Markle, Harry to be 'strictly controlled' at King Charles coronation
Prince Harry was overwhelmed by ‘well educated’ Meghan Markle

Prince Harry was overwhelmed by ‘well educated’ Meghan Markle
Prince Harry texted Meghan Markle ‘like a teenager’ before first meeting

Prince Harry texted Meghan Markle ‘like a teenager’ before first meeting
Meghan Markle had ‘six other men’ asking for her apart from Prince Harry

Meghan Markle had ‘six other men’ asking for her apart from Prince Harry
Prince Harry says Meghan Markle ‘beauty’ felt like ‘relief in chaos’

Prince Harry says Meghan Markle ‘beauty’ felt like ‘relief in chaos’
Prince Harry says Meghan Markle 'smashed the conveyor-belt to bits'

Prince Harry says Meghan Markle 'smashed the conveyor-belt to bits'
Prince Harry did not want to 'tragically' be 'late bloomer' by King Charles

Prince Harry did not want to 'tragically' be 'late bloomer' by King Charles
Prince William and Prince Harry causing embarrassment to King Charles says columnist

Prince William and Prince Harry causing embarrassment to King Charles says columnist

King Charles plans to inflict huge financial loss on Prince Andrew?

King Charles plans to inflict huge financial loss on Prince Andrew?
Video of Kate Middleton flirting with William at BAFTAs goes viral

Video of Kate Middleton flirting with William at BAFTAs goes viral

Actor Tom Sizemore of 'Saving Private Ryan' hospitalized from brain aneurysm

Actor Tom Sizemore of 'Saving Private Ryan' hospitalized from brain aneurysm
Key winners at the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards

Key winners at the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards