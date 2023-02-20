 
entertainment
Monday Feb 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry was overwhelmed by ‘well educated’ Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 20, 2023

Prince Harry was fascinated by Meghan Markle's career path.

The Duke of Sussex in his memoir ‘Spare’ notes how he was taken aback by the actress’s caliber.

He pens: “She was American, I was British. She was well-educated, I was decidedly not. She was free as a bird, I was in a gilded cage. And yet none of these differences felt disqualifying or even important. On the contrary, they felt organic, energizing.”

Harry added: “The contradictions created a sense of: Hey…I know you. But also: I need to know you. Hey, I’ve known you forever. But also: I’ve been searching for you forever. Hey, thank God you’ve arrived. But also: What took you so long.”

Harry and Meghan began dating in 2016. The couple announced their engagement in 2017 and tied the knot a year later.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry texted Meghan Markle ‘like a teenager’ before first meeting

Prince Harry texted Meghan Markle ‘like a teenager’ before first meeting
Meghan Markle had ‘six other men’ asking for her apart from Prince Harry

Meghan Markle had ‘six other men’ asking for her apart from Prince Harry
Meghan Markle believes life is ‘one grand adventure’: Prince Harry

Meghan Markle believes life is ‘one grand adventure’: Prince Harry
Prince Harry says Meghan Markle ‘beauty’ felt like ‘relief in chaos’

Prince Harry says Meghan Markle ‘beauty’ felt like ‘relief in chaos’
Prince Harry says Meghan Markle 'smashed the conveyor-belt to bits'

Prince Harry says Meghan Markle 'smashed the conveyor-belt to bits'
Prince Harry did not want to 'tragically' be 'late bloomer' by King Charles

Prince Harry did not want to 'tragically' be 'late bloomer' by King Charles
Prince William and Prince Harry causing embarrassment to King Charles says columnist

Prince William and Prince Harry causing embarrassment to King Charles says columnist

King Charles plans to inflict huge financial loss on Prince Andrew?

King Charles plans to inflict huge financial loss on Prince Andrew?
Video of Kate Middleton flirting with William at BAFTAs goes viral

Video of Kate Middleton flirting with William at BAFTAs goes viral

Actor Tom Sizemore of 'Saving Private Ryan' hospitalized from brain aneurysm

Actor Tom Sizemore of 'Saving Private Ryan' hospitalized from brain aneurysm
Key winners at the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards

Key winners at the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards
Camilla vs Meghan: Queen Consort has suffered more than the Duchess

Camilla vs Meghan: Queen Consort has suffered more than the Duchess