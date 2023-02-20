 
entertainment
Monday Feb 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Catherine Zeta-Jones says Prince William and Kate Middleton looked glorious at BAFTA Awards

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 20, 2023

Catherine Zeta-Jones says Prince William and Kate Middleton looked glorious at BAFTA Awards

Catherine Zeta-Jones thinks Prince William and Kate Middleton looked glorious at BAFTA Awards.

The Hollywood actress expressed her views in the comments section of the royal couple's Instagram post where they congratulated the winners.

Sharing a picture on the photo and video sharing app, the Prince and Princess of Wales said, "Congratulations to all of this year's worthy and wonderful BAFTA winners."

Catherine Zeta-Jones says Prince William and Kate Middleton looked glorious at BAFTA Awards

A special evening celebrating the bets of cinema and the next generation of British talent both in front of and behind the camera.


More From Entertainment:

Harry and Meghan not the only ‘challenge’ for King Charles’ Coronation

Harry and Meghan not the only ‘challenge’ for King Charles’ Coronation
Virginia Woolf´s 'Orlando' inspires transgender film at Berlinale

Virginia Woolf´s 'Orlando' inspires transgender film at Berlinale
Meghan Markle, Harry to be 'strictly controlled' at King Charles coronation

Meghan Markle, Harry to be 'strictly controlled' at King Charles coronation
Prince Harry was overwhelmed by ‘well educated’ Meghan Markle

Prince Harry was overwhelmed by ‘well educated’ Meghan Markle
Prince Harry texted Meghan Markle ‘like a teenager’ before first meeting

Prince Harry texted Meghan Markle ‘like a teenager’ before first meeting
Meghan Markle had ‘six other men’ asking for her apart from Prince Harry

Meghan Markle had ‘six other men’ asking for her apart from Prince Harry
Meghan Markle believes life is ‘one grand adventure’: Prince Harry

Meghan Markle believes life is ‘one grand adventure’: Prince Harry
Prince Harry says Meghan Markle ‘beauty’ felt like ‘relief in chaos’

Prince Harry says Meghan Markle ‘beauty’ felt like ‘relief in chaos’
Prince Harry says Meghan Markle 'smashed the conveyor-belt to bits'

Prince Harry says Meghan Markle 'smashed the conveyor-belt to bits'
Prince Harry did not want to 'tragically' be 'late bloomer' by King Charles

Prince Harry did not want to 'tragically' be 'late bloomer' by King Charles
Prince William and Prince Harry causing embarrassment to King Charles says columnist

Prince William and Prince Harry causing embarrassment to King Charles says columnist

King Charles plans to inflict huge financial loss on Prince Andrew?

King Charles plans to inflict huge financial loss on Prince Andrew?