Catherine Zeta-Jones says Prince William and Kate Middleton looked glorious at BAFTA Awards

Catherine Zeta-Jones thinks Prince William and Kate Middleton looked glorious at BAFTA Awards.

The Hollywood actress expressed her views in the comments section of the royal couple's Instagram post where they congratulated the winners.

Sharing a picture on the photo and video sharing app, the Prince and Princess of Wales said, "Congratulations to all of this year's worthy and wonderful BAFTA winners."

A special evening celebrating the bets of cinema and the next generation of British talent both in front of and behind the camera.



