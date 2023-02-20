 
Monday Feb 20 2023
Kate Middleton's earrings she wore to BAFTA cost merely this much

Monday Feb 20, 2023

Prince William and Kate Middleton appeared at the BAFTAs on Sunday, February 19th, 2023 first time since 2020.

As the Prince and Princess of Wales made their long-awaited return to the awards show’s red carpet in good spirit, Middleton made a memorable fashion statement with her look.

The royal, 41, stunned in a white an Alexander McQueen one-shouldered gown, at London’s Royal Festival Hall, which she previously wore back in 2019.

She walked next to husband, William, 40, who serves as president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.

According to the New York Post, not only did she recycle her dress for the event, she also added some affordable accessories to the mix.

 She paired the look with $27 Zara earrings and black opera gloves. Furthermore, she added a small black clutch and gold pumps.

Middleton’s last BAFTA outfit in 2020 was a white-and-gold Alexander McQueen gown she’d previously worn on a visit to Malaysia in 2012.

The couple skipped last year’s annual TV and film awards due to scheduling conflicts. One-year prior, Prince William – who was supposed to present a speech at the virtual event – backed out due to Prince Philip’s death, per the outlet.

