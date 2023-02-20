 
Showbiz
Monday Feb 20 2023
Ranbir Kapoor's fan breaches security and grabs him mid-event: See video

Monday Feb 20, 2023

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar also features Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor
The Barfi actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is busy promoting his upcoming rom-com film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, experiences a crazy fan moment amid promotions.

A video has been circulating on social media that has been shared by one of the fans pages of Ranbir showing that crazy moment. In the video, one of his fans dodged the security, jumped on the stage and grabbed Ranbir.

The security followed her and went up to the stage to take her away by RK took care of the situation like a gentleman. Without creating any drama or scene, he just hugged his emotional fan on stage.

Kapoor’s reaction is melting hearts all over the internet. Fans are calling him a 'gem'. One of them wrote: “Ranbir Kapoor is such a gem!!, while another wrote: “Ufff bhai kash mujhe esaaa mauka milta kabhi.”

Meanwhile, some fans also felt concerned about the whole situation and called the moment as dangerous in terms of security. One of the fans commented: “Lakin yeh galat baat hai yarr safety reason se dekho to.”

During the same event, the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actor also performed on his new released song Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai. He also made it clear during the promotion that this song is not based on his biopic.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sharddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar is directed by Luv Ranjan. The film also features; Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in significant roles, reports IndianExpress. 

