Deepika Padukone looks drop-dead gorgeous in comfy and classy airport look

Deepika Padukone made her acting debut with 'Om Shanti Om'

Deepika Padukone is known be a slayer when it comes to airport looks.

The actress often wears cozy and comfortable outfits to the airport and that simplicity takes away the hearts of many. Her style statement is widely copied almost all over the globe.

At present, she is enjoying the success of her blockbuster film Pathaan. Earlier today, Deepika was spotted by the paparazzi reaching Mumbai airport. She looked extremely breath taking as she walked out of the airport flashing her billion dollar smile.

She wore a comfortable green coloured track suit. She wore a long trench coat over her tracksuit. The trench coat had such vibrant orange colour that it made her entire outfit stand out. She wore white shoes, black shades and left her hair open. The actress looked extra ordinarily ravishing, reports PinkVilla.

Deepika Padukone has made herself an important and prominent name of the Bollywood Industry. She made her debut with Om Shani Om through which she rose to fame. After Om Shanti Om, Deepika never looked back and gave back-to-back hits. Some of her outstanding movies are namely; Piku, Ye Jawani Hai Deewani, Ram-Leela, Cocktail and many more.

