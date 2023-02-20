Question on import of luxury cars for ministers draws Miftah Ismail's ire

 
Monday Feb 20, 2023

Former finance minister Miftah Ismail excoriated a member of the audience at the Karachi Literature Festival (KLF) when asked why the government failed to curb the import of luxury cars for the ministers during his tenure. 

"How can you say I had a BMW and accuse somebody like this? How dare you talk to me about that I had a BMW?" asked Miftah while engaging in a heated argument during a session at the KLF titled "Pakistan’s Economy: Depth and Resilience".

"I was in jail for five months without being ever guilty of anything so I don't appreciate people telling me that I have done something wrong," said the former finance czar

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader said that he used to drive his own car and pay for his fuel. "These false accusations of corruption that you level force people to go to jail and that is not funny," he replied. 

"My sister, wife and daughter were crying when I had to go to jail so you should take it back," the PML-N leader told the person. 

The verbal spat brought several reactions from people, who showed their support for the former finance minister. 

The PML-N, on its Twitter handle, said: "This ladies and gentlemen is how you shut down brainwashed zombies. Take a bow Miftah Ismail." 


